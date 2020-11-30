The Salvation Army Australia Boosts Relief Capabilities with Business Spend Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has impacted nearly every sector in almost every country in the world, resulting in increased humanitarian needs as people struggle to find work, food, and shelter. During these challenging times, The Salvation Army Australia turned to Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP) to help meet its mission of ensuring that every effort and resource is used for greatest effect.

The Salvation Army Australia has a strategic vision and capacity for innovation that is a perfect fit with Coupa's mission of making spend a transformational asset for every company, everywhere. With the increased need to make donations go further, The Salvation Army knew it must invest in technology that provides the visibility, control, and savings required to support people in need.

"Every $125 of savings allows us to provide one night of emergency accommodation and support for one person," said Ian Girvan, general manager of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement at The Salvation Army Australia Territory. "COVID-19 has increased the urgency for us to focus on cost containment and driving efficiencies across our organization, and to do that we knew we needed a strong technology partner. Coupa's easy-to-use platform will ensure quick adoption across our employees so more of our personnel and financial resources can support our frontline mission efforts."

The Salvation Army has always been extremely careful in how its funds are allocated, and COVID-19 has heightened the need for additional visibility and control over its spend as it looks to offer more aid with less resources. In the short term, Coupa will help digitize the organization's expense processes ensuring the right level of visibility and control of its spend.

"The global pandemic has created a growing population of people in need who require the critical support and resources made available by relief organizations such as The Salvation Army," said Stuart O'Neill, managing director in APAC at Coupa. "It is an honor to support such a trusted brand in its efforts to respond to the increased needs of the community they serve. We want every organization to spend smarter, and when people's health and safety are the beneficiary, we're proud to support in any way we can."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/ .

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-salvation-army-australia-boosts-relief-capabilities-with-business-spend-management-301181650.html

SOURCE Coupa Software