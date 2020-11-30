L Catterton Completes Sale of Cholula to McCormick

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, today announced that it has completed the previously-announced sale of Cholula, a leading producer and distributor of hot sauce, to McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) for $800 million.

"We are pleased to conclude our successful partnership with Cholula," said Matt Leeds, Partner at L Catterton. "It was a privilege to invest behind this iconic brand, and we are confident that Cholula will continue to grow and thrive under McCormick's ownership."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor to Cholula; Houlihan Lokey, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Cholula; and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to L Catterton and Cholula.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Jalisco, Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula's hot sauce now comes in six varieties and is enjoyed around the world.

About L Catterton

With approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

