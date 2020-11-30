  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Medtronic EVP & President of Cardiovascular Portfolio Mike Coyle to Speak at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:MDT -0.78%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Mike Coyle, executive vice president and president of the Cardiovascular Portfolio for Medtronic, will answer questions about the company beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST (9:30 a.m. CST).

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on December 2, 2020, by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic plc (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-evp--president-of-cardiovascular-portfolio-mike-coyle-to-speak-at-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-301181942.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)