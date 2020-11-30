National Capital Bank of Washington Elects Shawn M. Wright to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that Shawn M. Wright has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Wright is a partner with Blank Rome LLP, an Am Law 100 firm that provides comprehensive legal and advocacy services, and serves as co-chair of the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Her concentration is in white collar criminal defense with a focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and international anti-corruption laws, criminal antitrust; public corruption; government contracts matters; and complex civil litigation matters. Her practice also includes developing internal and workplace compliance policies, conducting internal investigations, and providing counsel on violations of the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC). She is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia Bar Associations, the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia, the American Bar and National Bar Associations, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Wright is a member of the Women President's Organization – Greenbelt Chapter and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for My Sister's Place. She is also a tutor and mentor to diverse women law students. She has been recognized on the Lawyers of Color Power List; as a "Super Lawyer" in White Collar Criminal Defense by Super Lawyers; on the Capitol Pro Bono Honor Roll; and as a "White Collar Crime Trailblazer" in the National Law Journal.

"We are excited to have Shawn join NCB's Board at a time when her strong legal and compliance background will be an invaluable resource as the Bank continues to focus on growth while maintaining sound operations," said NCB President and CEO Randy Anderson. Anderson continued "Shawn has been highly successful in her field and her new perspectives will strengthen the Board's guidance and oversight."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and most recently in the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com . The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-capital-bank-of-washington-elects-shawn-m-wright-to-board-of-directors-301181899.html

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington