Axalta Coating Systems announces Jeremy Rohen to lead Strategy and Business Development

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:AXTA -1.04%

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, effective January 18, 2021, and will report to Axalta's President and CEO, Robert W. Bryant.

"Jeremy will lead our enterprise strategy development and mergers and acquisitions function globally and work with our global business leaders to identify potential partnerships, acquisitions and alternative strategies to drive Axalta's future growth," said Bryant. "Jeremy is a world-class M&A leader with experience in transformative deals and has a strong background in strategy development. He will work closely with our business leadership to accelerate growth and will be a great addition to our leadership team."

Rohen will join Axalta after more than 10 years with W. R. Grace & Co., a leading global specialty chemical company, where he leads corporate development, M&A and investor relations. Prior to Grace, Rohen spent 10 years at Seale & Associates, a Washington, D.C. investment bank, where he managed acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and growth strategy projects. He earned both a bachelor's degree in Finance and a master's degree in Taxation from The George Washington University School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Axalta at this point in the company's evolution and am excited to play a key role in the realization of Axalta's ambitious growth plans," said Rohen.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

