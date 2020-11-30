  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:BHLB

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020, payable on December 29, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.)

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank which is transforming into a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.6 billion in assets. Berkshire Bank serves the underbanked through the Reevx LabsTM platform.

CONTACT

Investor Relations Contact

David Gonci; Capital Markets Director; 413-281-1973

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-announces-quarterly-shareholder-dividend-301181861.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.


