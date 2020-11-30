Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("3Q20"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through September 30, 2020.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.6.1 billion in 3Q20. This result was 12% lower than the result posted in 2Q20 and 33% lower than in 3Q19. In 3Q20, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 21.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

In 3Q20, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 2% or Ps.3.9 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.232.2 billion and 12% or Ps.31.9 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter consumer loans stood out, among which Credit card loans stood out; with a 8% increase QoQ, meanwhile within commercial loans Others stood out with a 7% increase QoQ, mainly driven by the 24% loans to SMEs.

In 3Q20, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 13% or Ps.55.6 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.493 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 4% or Ps.14.2 billion QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.116.9 billion, 34.8% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 27.3% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 87% of its total deposits in 3Q20.

In 3Q20, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.14% and the coverage ratio improved to 302.9%.

3Q20 Earnings Release Conference Call



Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time



To participate, please dial:

Argentina Toll Free:

(011) 3984 5677

Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

+1 (844) 450 3847

Participants International Dial In:

+1 (412) 317 6370

Conference ID: Banco Macro

Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay: click here

Available from 12/01/2020 through 12/15/2020

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2020-301181950.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.