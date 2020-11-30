Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) CEO Alan S Lowe Sold $836,692 of Shares

CEO of Lumentum Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan S Lowe (insider trades) sold 9,862 shares of LITE on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $84.84 a share. The total sale was $836,692.

Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.38 with a P/E ratio of 43.42 and P/S ratio of 4.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 67.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lumentum Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alan S Lowe sold 9,862 shares of LITE stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $84.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of LITE stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $82.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of LITE stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $82.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

Director Harold L Covert sold 4,064 shares of LITE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $90.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.82% since.

EVP, Global Sales Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of LITE stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $89. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.

Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

SVP, GC and Secretary Judy G Hamel sold 6,853 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

