Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $17.2 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 62,250 shares of FB on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $277.06 a share. The total sale was $17.2 million.

Facebook Inc is the world's largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. Facebook Inc has a market cap of $788.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $276.97 with a P/E ratio of 31.53 and P/S ratio of 10.10. Facebook Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 40.40% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of FB stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $277.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of FB stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $275.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of FB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $274.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of FB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $274.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

COB and CEO, 10% Owner Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of FB stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $267.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M. Wehner sold 13,729 shares of FB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $272.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of FB stock on 11/15/2020 at the average price of $276.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $268.2. The price of the stock has increased by 3.27% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Susan J.s. Taylor sold 3,204 shares of FB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $272.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of FB stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $277.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of FB stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $273.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of FB stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $263.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.24% since.

