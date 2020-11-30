  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tiffany (TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo Sold $17.4 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: TIF +0.26%

CEO of Tiffany (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alessandro Bogliolo (insider trades) sold 132,217 shares of TIF on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $131.59 a share. The total sale was $17.4 million.

Tiffany & Co functions in the luxury goods market. As a retailer of jewelry, it sells timepieces, sterling silver goods, china, crystal and accessories. Tiffany & Co has a market cap of $15.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.48 with a P/E ratio of 55.48 and P/S ratio of 4.36. The dividend yield of Tiffany & Co stocks is 1.77%. Tiffany & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tiffany & Co the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tiffany & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 132,217 shares of TIF stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $131.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.
  • SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT Leigh M. Harlan sold 8,396 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.
  • Principal Financial Officer Mark J Erceg sold 106,909 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.
  • SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT Andrew W. Hart sold 9,200 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.
  • Senior Vice President Gretchen Koback-pursel sold 6,146 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TIF, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)