Tiffany (TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo Sold $17.4 million of Shares

CEO of Tiffany (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alessandro Bogliolo (insider trades) sold 132,217 shares of TIF on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $131.59 a share. The total sale was $17.4 million.

Tiffany & Co functions in the luxury goods market. As a retailer of jewelry, it sells timepieces, sterling silver goods, china, crystal and accessories. Tiffany & Co has a market cap of $15.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.48 with a P/E ratio of 55.48 and P/S ratio of 4.36. The dividend yield of Tiffany & Co stocks is 1.77%. Tiffany & Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tiffany & Co the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tiffany & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 132,217 shares of TIF stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $131.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT Leigh M. Harlan sold 8,396 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

Principal Financial Officer Mark J Erceg sold 106,909 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT Andrew W. Hart sold 9,200 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

Senior Vice President Gretchen Koback-pursel sold 6,146 shares of TIF stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $131.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TIF, click here