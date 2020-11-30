Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) President and CEO James R Meyer Bought $58,575 of Shares

President and CEO of Freightcar America Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James R Meyer (insider trades) bought 27,500 shares of RAIL on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $2.13 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $58,575.

FreightCar America Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum-bodied railcars in North America. The Company specializes in production of coal cars. FreightCar America Inc has a market cap of $41.180 million; its shares were traded at around $2.65 with and P/S ratio of 0.33. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with FreightCar America Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO James R Meyer bought 27,500 shares of RAIL stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $2.13. The price of the stock has increased by 24.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Benavides Jesus Salvador Gil bought 5,500 shares of RAIL stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $1.81. The price of the stock has increased by 46.41% since.

