Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:
The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investor.wdc.com[/url]. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Western Digital
Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.
© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130006008/en/