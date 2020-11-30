Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Event:







Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020







Presentation:







Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET















Event:







Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference







Presentation:







Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET





Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investor.wdc.com[/url]. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, the company's industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDiskand WDbrands.© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130006008/en/