  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Magna Gold Corp. Announces Fiscal Year-End Change

November 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:MGLQF -5.39% TSXV:MGR -4.04%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fiscal year-end change from March 31 to December 31. This change will align the fiscal year-end of the Company with that of its subsidiaries, Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V., LM Mining, S.A. de C.V. and Minera Magna, S.A. de C.V., which are required to have fiscal periods for Mexican tax purposes ending on December 31. With this change, the Corporation's current fiscal year, which began on April 1, 2020, will end December 31, 2020. The notice of change of year-end required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration and acquisitions in Mexico. Its primary asset is the producing San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF". Magna is well integrated into its nearby communities, employs local residents, and uses local services when possible.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magna-gold-corp-announces-fiscal-year-end-change-301182058.html

SOURCE Magna Gold Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)