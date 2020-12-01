Rob Ulveling Joins AudioEye as Chief Business Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Rob Ulveling has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. With 20 years of experience building strategic product partnerships and scaling customer acquisition, Rob will focus on building AudioEye's partnership strategy to support the company's growth and make digital content accessible to everyone. He will report to interim CEO David Moradi.

"Rob's experience and passion for driving high-impact partnerships will be critical as we embark on AudioEye's next chapter of growth," said Moradi. "AudioEye has a huge opportunity to transform how companies tackle digital accessibility and content. As we continue to drive record-setting growth, Rob's efforts will ensure that accessibility is at the forefront when businesses build their websites and create digital experiences and that AudioEye's solutions are simple to integrate. We're thrilled to have Rob join the leadership team."

Rob was most recently at Pinterest, where he led the platform integration strategy, driving client diversification and delivering significant revenue growth, new client acquisition, and retention. Prior to Pinterest, he led platform integration partnerships at Facebook, creating product integrations with dozens of platforms globally. The partnerships drove the acquisition of hundreds of thousands of clients for Facebook and billions of dollars in growth. He also served as VP of Business Development and Sales at TheFind, where he helped steer the company through a Facebook acquisition, and was also a co-founder at Namespace, a web search tech platform, and advertising network.

"AudioEye is a positive catalyst for change and represents a future where millions of Americans who live with disabilities have equal access to the Internet," said Ulveling. "I'm excited by the opportunity to join AudioEye and help accelerate the adoption and scale of the product through partnerships. Platforms are the aggregation point of businesses online, and these types of partnerships will make it easier for companies to incorporate our features and help make the Internet more accessible for everyone."

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

