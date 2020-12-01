Party City Celebrates Make-A-Wish Partnership On Giving Tuesday 2020

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared interest in celebrating the special moments in life, national party retailer Party City recognizes its charitable partner Make-A-Wish® today – Giving Tuesday – throughout the entire giving season, and year-round. Since 2012, Party City has proudly partnered with Make-A-Wish to grant nearly 450 wishes, through nationwide donations exceeding a total $4.5 million.

"As an organization dedicated to creating moments of joy for all, Party City is honored to continue supporting Make-A-Wish and making a difference in the lives of the communities we serve," says Party City's Chief Executive Officer Brad Weston. "We encourage giving back year-round, but especially during the holiday season when those moments are precious to those who need them most."

Recognized globally, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good. In a year where communities were disconnected, Party City encouraged families to continue to find reasons and ways to celebrate safely despite being apart. During this traditional time of togetherness, the company is hopeful for the opportunities the holidays bring, to unite people through joyful moments big and small.

Earlier this month, Party City and Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana – one of 59 local chapters nationwide – brought to life seven holidays over seven days for a very special family. Easton, who battles an aggressive form of cancer, chose his wish after doctors said they were unsure if he would make it to his third birthday. From Christmas and Easter to 4th of July and two-year-old Easton's birthday, each day was filled with decorations, activities, food, gifts, and more. All the magic of the holidays wrapped into one celebratory week provided family memories that will last a lifetime, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Party City customers and employees.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 1980, the non-profit has granted more than 330,000 wishes throughout the U.S. and its territories.

"From the day that the wish journey begins, Make-A-Wish finds unique ways to create powerful moments that bring joy back into a family's life. Party City has been and continues to be an important and impactful partner to the organization because they understand the importance of details and creativity in building memories that last forever," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Party City remains committed to supporting Make-A-Wish in order to bring joy and hope to wish kids, their families and communities amid their extraordinary circumstances. Customers are encouraged to donate at the register and through annual fundraiser programs.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish or to make a donation, visit wish.org.

