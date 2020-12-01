  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Axcelis Announces Participation In The D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser And Optical Conference

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:ACLS +0.96%

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the virtual D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference on December 15th. Management will be available for one on one meetings throughout the day.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-participation-in-the-da-davidson-semicap-laser-and-optical-conference-301182372.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.


