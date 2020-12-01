  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Former Chief Digital Officer of Bayer A.G. Joins Board of Maitri Health Technologies

December 01, 2020 | About: XCNQ:MTEC +0%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020

Jessica Federer brings extensive experience as international digital health expert;
Joins other board members and leaders in healthcare, logistics, capital markets and innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC), a global platform for healthcare supply security, has appointed Jessica J. Federer to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Gavin Cooper, who will continue as a strategic advisor, in each case, effective November 30, 2020.

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CNW Group/Maitri Health Technologies Corp.)

Federer is currently the US CEO of Huma Health, a global digital health company and an affiliate partner at Boston Millennia Partners, a venture capital firm focused on healthcare and technology.

"Jessica has been recognized as a leading health tech influencer and one of the world's top 100 Chief Digital Officers," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "She brings extensive international experience and a keen understanding of the intersection between business, healthcare and technology. Jessica's insights will be tremendous assets as Maitri looks to grow our integrated PPE and digital solutions strategy. I'd like to thank Gavin for his contribution and I'm pleased he's agreed to remain as a strategic advisor to the Company."

A former Chief Digital Officer of Bayer A.G., Federer led the worldwide digital transformation across Bayer's consumer health, pharmaceuticals, animal health and agriculture divisions.

She joins Maitri's board of directors and advisors, which includes a former Canadian Minister of Health, one of the leading specialists in infectious diseases and an internationally recognized expert in healthcare supply systems.

Maitri's unique business model provides a comprehensive offering of on-shore manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and technology. The Maitri platform is designed to deliver long-term, reliable, stable healthcare solutions to healthcare, governments and companies around the world.

The Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,325,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options vest over 36 months and are exercisable at a price of $0.80 for a period of 60 months.

About Maitri Health

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. https://maitrihealth.ca/

"Andrew Morton"
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 288-4431

For more information: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-chief-digital-officer-of-bayer-ag-joins-board-of-maitri-health-technologies-301182234.html

SOURCE Maitri Health Technologies Corp.


