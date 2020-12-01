Akamai Foundation Announces 2020 Global STEM Education Grants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Foundation, a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), today announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2020 global STEM education grants. The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education in underserved communities, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. The 2020 STEM grant recipients support communities in Atlanta; greater Boston; Costa Rica; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; India; New York; Poland; Reston, Virginia and the San Francisco Bay area.

"During these difficult times, our commitment to STEM education is unwavering, and we will continue to focus on addressing the digital divide and digital inclusion within education so our global youth can remain inspired, hopeful and connected," commented Anthony Williams, president, Akamai Foundation and executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Akamai Technologies.

In addition to STEM grants, the Akamai Foundation provides disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally and supports volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates. Two new programs were undertaken by the Foundation in 2020. In May, the Foundation launched a $1.1 million multi-tiered, multi-phased global community response to COVID-19. In August, the Akamai board of directors approved an additional $20 million contribution to the Akamai Foundation. This amount was granted with a specific aim of supporting initiatives that increase diversity in the technology industry.

"Our nonprofit grantees have shown extraordinary resilience and compassion as they are forced to adjust to a new way of learning and teaching," said Kara DiGiacomo, executive director, Akamai Foundation. "They have reimagined educational outreach and stepped up in unprecedented ways to deliver resources in a time of uncertainty. We are proud to be able to support these efforts."

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following programs in 2020-2021:

Costa Rica

Funda Vida , San Jose

Global Communities of Hope , San Jose

Rocket Girls , San Jose

India

Akshara Foundation , Bangalore

Poland

Education for the Future Foundation , Krakow

Malopolska District Children's University Foundation ,Krakow

Children's University Foundation , Krakow

Foundation for the Development of Mathematical Education , Krakow

United States

Advantage Testing Foundation's Math Prize for Girls , New York, New York

Atlanta Partnership of Business and Education's Get Our Kids Connected , Atlanta, Georgia

Boys & Girls Club of Boston , Boston, Massachusetts

Brookview House , Boston, Massachusetts

Center for Excellence in Education , Washington, DC

ChickTech , Portland, Oregon

Citizen Schools , Boston, Massachusetts

Community Charter School of Cambridge Foundation, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Discovery Museums , Acton, Massachusetts

Girl Scout Council of Tropical Florida , Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Girls Who Code , New York, New York

Hidden Genius Project , Oakland, California

Innovators for Purpose , Cambridge, Massachusetts

IT Women Foundation , Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jr. Tech, Girls MA STEM Summit , Boston, Massachusetts

Latino STEM Alliance , Boston, Massachusetts

Maverick Landing Community Services Inc ., East Boston, Massachusetts

MATHCOUNTS Foundation , Alexandria, Virginia

Mathematical Association of America , Washington, DC

MIT Online Science, Technology & Engineering Community , Cambridge, Massachusetts

National Children's Museum , Washington, DC

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation , Cambridge, Massachusetts

Science Club for Girls , Cambridge, Massachusetts

Science from Scientists , Boston, Massachusetts

Society for Science & the Public's International Science & Engineering Fair , Washington, DC

The Tech Interactive , San Jose, California

The Young People's Project Inc ., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Youth Development Organization , Lawrence, Massachusetts

In addition, the Akamai Foundation and Akamai's office of inclusion, diversity and engagement have collaborated to award impact grants to 20 U.S. and non-U.S. nonprofit organizations selected by Akamai Employee Resource Group (ERG) members. The ERGs awarded over $100,000 in impact grants aimed at building stronger community connections, enhancing outreach and educational awareness efforts for diverse populations and causes Akamai employees are passionate about. Some of the organizations recommended by our ERGs include: GLSEN , Project New Hope , Stemettes and Dream a Dream .

The 2021 grant proposal submission window will open in the early part of 2021. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

