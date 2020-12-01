Lowe's Donates $1 Million in Christmas Trees this Holiday Season to Families Hit Hardest by Pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From financial hardships to the upheaval of traditional gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the way thousands of Americans celebrate the holidays this year. In an effort to spread holiday joy to those who need it most, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) announced today it will be donating and delivering $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees to families and organizations impacted by the pandemic. Over the next two weeks, Lowe's will partner with the NFL and nonprofits nationwide to deliver more than 13,000 Christmas trees to homes and facilities in need of extra cheer, from childcare and youth centers to first responder stations and nonprofit housing organizations.

"This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season. I was so touched by what Lowe's is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved," said Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. "Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it's an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations."

Through Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation, Prescott will partner with six Dallas-area organizations and nonprofits to donate more than 100 pre-lit Christmas trees to deserving families.

In addition to participation from Prescott, NFL players including Jared Goff, Adam Thielen and Andy Dalton are joining Lowe's to deliver Christmas trees to families through organizations they've personally selected within their local communities. Select players from the Lowe's Home Team, a group giving back to their NFL hometowns throughout the season, such as Kelvin Beachum, C.J. Ham, Calvin Ridley and Robert Woods, are also supporting the initiative different ways, with more details surrounding player involvement to follow.

"At a time when holiday moments at home are more important than ever, we wanted to spread a little joy to those who have been impacted most by the pandemic this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "With the holidays upon us, this initiative is one way we are giving back to ensure even more people can brighten their homes this season."

With national and local tree lightings cancelled this year, Lowe's is also encouraging consumers to spread joy by sharing on social media their own tree lighting experience using #HomeUnitesUs on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season. Participating organizations and families receiving trees will also participate on social media, spreading light one community at a time.

To read about some of the families receiving deliveries, visit Lowe's Newsroom and follow Lowe's on social media.

