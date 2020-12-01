NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will host a virtual immunology strategic update for investors on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, and members of the executive leadership team will present on AbbVie's immunology business and pipeline.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-virtual-immunology-strategic-update-301181943.html

SOURCE AbbVie