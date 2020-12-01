PUR Celebrates GivingTuesday by Partnering with Three Boston Nonprofits to Support Youth Education

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the holiday season on GivingTuesday, PUR® Water, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, announced today new partnerships with Citizen Schools, Friends of the Children-Boston and Thrive Support & Advocacy to help support local youth education efforts. PUR will donate a total of $130,000 across these organizations, as well as donate 375 PUR® lead-reducing pitchers to be distributed to local children and their families in the greater Boston area.

"From our work in communities that have been impacted by elevated levels of lead in their water, we often see that there is a knowledge gap that may prevent people from seeking out cleaner water solutions," said Mike Mitchell, Director of Advanced Technologies of Health & Home at Helen of Troy. "We are excited to partner with Thrive Support & Advocacy, Citizen Schools and Friends of the Children-Boston as we feel strongly that education can help bridge this gap and ultimately give our kids a chance at a better and brighter future."

According to the EPA, children are among the most adversely impacted by lead1 in their water, which can lead to numerous health issues that can affect communities for generations. PUR's new partnerships are focused on educational programming and mentorship for kids who may not otherwise have access to these resources.

"From that first conversation with Mike Mitchell back in back in August, we could tell this was going to develop into a meaningful partnership. Mike's dedication to both educate families with the greatest risk for lead contaminants and his eagerness to serve as a role model to our youth is what made the conversations that followed a highlight at a time that has been filled with a lot of lows," said Stacy DellOrfano, Director of Development at Friends of the Children-Boston.

"Citizen Schools is proud to partner with PUR and Helen of Troy to provide water pitchers and filters to communities in need of cleaner water and to engage their employees as volunteers in our programs," said Emily McCann, Citizen Schools CEO. "PUR employees will help educate our students about the science behind water filtration and share information on related career opportunities. This partnership will help us ensure students have access to the fuel they need to thrive."

Thrive Support and Advocacy President & CEO Sean Rose adds, "Thrive Support & Advocacy is excited to partner with PUR and work together to educate our youth participants and their families about the value of cleaner water solutions. Connecting with the Thrive mission of empowering children and adults with developmental disabilities, PUR understands the importance of health to our population. We look forward to sharing their message and welcome PUR to the Thrive community."

PUR is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, and replacement filters. For over 30 years, PUR has been a staple in people's homes, and these new partnerships form part of PUR's commitment to help provide cleaner water for all through superior filtration.

1 Source: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/basic-information-about-lead-drinking-water

About PUR:

Marketed by the Health & Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, and replacement filters. PUR is committed to superior filtration performance and innovation. PUR filtration technology uses activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including lead, mercury and certain pesticides, while PUR pitcher and dispenser filtration systems are certified to reduce many contaminants including mercury and certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration visit PUR.

About Helen of Troy Limited:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

About Citizen Schools:

For 25 years, Citizen Schools has been a pioneer in educational equity. They have provided hands-on learning experiences that ignite curiosity, build confidence, and expand horizons for over 50,000 middle school students in underrepresented communities. Together with their partners, including 25,000 career mentors, they have exposed students to new ideas and connections.

About Thrive Support & Advocacy:

Thrive Support and Advocacy is a nonprofit organization offering life-changing services and support to youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, in and beyond the MetroWest area. Through unparalleled residential, social and recreational programs; a proactive philosophy; and unfailing commitment to participants and their families, Thrive helps create lives filled with happiness, meaning, and pride. We empower individuals to focus on ability and find opportunities to shine.

About Friend of the Children-Boston:

Friends of the Children-Boston is built around a simple solution: enter their lives early, provide them with a dedicated, caring adult and stay by their side, no matter what. Our mission is to identify children facing the hardest challenges, and relentlessly dedicate our resources to them for their entire childhood—from kindergarten through graduation no matter what. To achieve this, we proactively identify kindergartners who possess untapped limitless potential but face the most significant barriers to future success. We then relentlessly dedicate our resources to them by providing a paid professional mentor (Friend) for their entire school aged years – kindergarten through graduation, no matter what. By catching children when they're young, bringing professional rigor to the task and making a long-term, virtually unconditional commitment to them— Friends-Boston is working to shift expectations about the kinds of changes that can be achieved in a social program that targets children who face multiple adverse risk factors. There is no other professional mentoring program in the state of MA selecting only the most vulnerable children and making an unconditional, 12-plus year commitment to them.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pur-celebrates-givingtuesday-by-partnering-with-three-boston-nonprofits-to-support-youth-education-301182533.html

SOURCE PUR