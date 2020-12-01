I-Mab Appoints Leading Immunology and Hematology Experts to Its Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced the strengthening of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") with the appointment of leading international experts Dr. Chen Dong and Dr. Jun Ma. Both will contribute their esteemed depth of expertise in immunology and hematology to provide scientific review and advise the Company on research and development programs.

"We are honored and delighted to welcome Dr. Dong and Dr. Ma to our scientific advisory board," said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director of I-Mab. "Dr. Dong is a globally recognized leader in the field of immunology and Dr. Ma is a distinguished pioneer in hematology and oncology. I-Mab will greatly benefit from their experience and expertise in their respective fields as we advance our mission to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation."

"I-Mab has built a leading position in immuno-oncology and I have been impressed with what this company has been able to accomplish in research and clinical development. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the advisory board and contributing to I-Mab's rapid growth, in China and globally," said Dr. Chen Dong.

Dr. Dong is currently Professor and Director of the Institute for Immunology at Tsinghua University, and a principal investigator at Shanghai Renji Hospital. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Dong specializes in immunology, and his transformative research has led to ground-breaking discoveries in the field of T cell biology and interleukin (IL)-17 family cytokines. His research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms whereby immune and inflammatory responses are normally regulated, and to apply this knowledge to the understanding and treatment of autoimmunity and allergy disorders as well as cancer. With over 200 publications, Dr. Dong has been rated a highly cited researcher for seven consecutive years from 2014 to 2020. He is the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the 2009 American Association of Immunologists-BD Bioscience Investigator Award and the 2019 International Cytokine and Interferon Society Biolegend-William E. Paul Award.

"I-Mab is developing advanced and innovative programs in novel anti-cancer therapies. The company is well-positioned to bring to patients target therapies in areas of significant unmet need, and I am pleased to be joining at such an exciting stage in its growth," said Dr. Jun Ma.

Dr. Ma is currently Director of the Harbin Institute of Hematology & Oncology, and Chief Supervisor of Supervisory Committee at the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology. He started his studies in the University of Tokyo Hospital and, over the decades, his research focused on treatments for leukemia and lymphoma. He was the first to establish a culture system for multiple hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro in China. Since 1983, he has used sequential therapy of all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide (ATO) to treat acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) for about 1200 cases. Dr. Ma has published about 200 articles and conducted 8 China's National R&D Programs and 25 provincial or municipal-level projects. He is highly recognized as the leader in hematology in China.

Dr. Dong and Dr. Ma join existing SAB members Patricia LoRusso, Eric K. Rowinsky, Howard L. Weiner, Yilong Wu, Timothy A. Yap and Roy S. Herbst.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transitioning from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn , Twitter and WeChat .

