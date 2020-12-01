Quanta Services to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors at the conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website. (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar)

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

