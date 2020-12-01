  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Quanta Services to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:PWR +1.99%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors at the conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Messrs. Austin and Jensen will also participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available in the "Investors & Media" section of Quanta's website. (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar)

Quanta Services Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quanta Services, Inc.)

About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-the-credit-suisse-virtual-industrials-conference-301182295.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)