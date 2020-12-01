  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Biovo Technologies New Products for ICU

December 01, 2020 | About: WAR:AWM +7.74%

B-Care™ Oral Care for Mechanically Ventilated Patients in ICU

PR Newswire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovo Technologies Ltd. ("Biovo") (WSE: AWM), a medical device company focused on devices for Critical Care and Operating Rooms, announced today it has signed exclusive distribution agreements for B-Care Oral Care in Australia, Brazil and Korea following outstanding product feedback. Biovo has already set up mass production capacity in response to increased demand.

Meticulous oral care is the key to preventing Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) in an ICU. B-Care is an innovative and economical kit for effective and comfortable oral care of mechanically ventilated ICU patients, traditionally a difficult time consuming and frustrating routine task for ICU staff. The unique B-Care kit features an atraumatic 360 degrees toothbrush with wide soft bristles for reduced bleeding risk, and an integrated on-board pipette delivery of oral disinfectant solution. Altogether, B-Care greatly simplifies and improves nurses' task of thorough cleaning and hydration of the oral cavity, preventing infections and enabling patients' discharge with healthy teeth and gums.

Being safer, more hygienic, faster, and much easier to use than the alternatives, B-Care is a boon for overloaded nurses in ICU in general and COVID19 wards in particular, resulting in very high compliance. Combined with profitable yet affordable price, it represents a major improvement of oral care in the ICU.

About Biovo Technologies

Biovo develops, manufactures, and markets worldwide devices that address unmet clinical needs in Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms and Anesthesia markets. It is part of the Airway Medix S.A. group, which its shares are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: AWM).

For further details, please contact:
Biovo Investor Relations, Mr. Ronen Grossman
Tel: +972 72 2151 115 or email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovo-technologies-new-products-for-icu-301182548.html

SOURCE Biovo Technologies Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)