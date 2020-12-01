ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovo Technologies Ltd. ("Biovo") (WSE: AWM), a medical device company focused on devices for Critical Care and Operating Rooms, announced today it has signed exclusive distribution agreements for B-Care Oral Care in Australia, Brazil and Korea following outstanding product feedback. Biovo has already set up mass production capacity in response to increased demand.

Meticulous oral care is the key to preventing Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) in an ICU. B-Care is an innovative and economical kit for effective and comfortable oral care of mechanically ventilated ICU patients, traditionally a difficult time consuming and frustrating routine task for ICU staff. The unique B-Care kit features an atraumatic 360 degrees toothbrush with wide soft bristles for reduced bleeding risk, and an integrated on-board pipette delivery of oral disinfectant solution. Altogether, B-Care greatly simplifies and improves nurses' task of thorough cleaning and hydration of the oral cavity, preventing infections and enabling patients' discharge with healthy teeth and gums.

Being safer, more hygienic, faster, and much easier to use than the alternatives, B-Care is a boon for overloaded nurses in ICU in general and COVID19 wards in particular, resulting in very high compliance. Combined with profitable yet affordable price, it represents a major improvement of oral care in the ICU.

About Biovo Technologies

Biovo develops, manufactures, and markets worldwide devices that address unmet clinical needs in Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms and Anesthesia markets. It is part of the Airway Medix S.A. group, which its shares are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: AWM ).

For further details, please contact:

Biovo Investor Relations, Mr. Ronen Grossman

Tel: +972 72 2151 115 or email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovo-technologies-new-products-for-icu-301182548.html

SOURCE Biovo Technologies Ltd