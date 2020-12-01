Comscore Privacy Counsel Alyra Liriano Awarded CIPP/E Certification

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is pleased to announce that Alyra Liriano, Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Comscore, has earned the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

The IAPP is the first organization to publicly establish standards in professional education and testing for privacy and data protection. IAPP privacy certification is internationally recognized as a reputable, independent program that professionals seek and employers' demand.

The CIPP credential is the global industry standard for professionals entering and working in the field of privacy. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows. The CIPP/E credential recognizes Liriano's comprehensive GDPR knowledge, perspective and understanding of the requirements necessary to ensure compliance and data protection success in Europe.

Liriano joins the ranks of professionals worldwide who currently hold one or more IAPP certifications. As Counsel, Privacy and Compliance at Comscore, she supports Comscore's enterprise-wide privacy and data protection efforts to enhance product alignment with global laws and regulations, policies, procedures, and best practices. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), she sits on the Privacy Law Committee for the New Jersey Bar Association and was recently appointed Deputy Regional President of the New York region of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA).





Comscore is committed to privacy and the responsible use of information, and strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across its products, services, and practices. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

