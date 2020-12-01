Interxion France Targets Carbon Neutral Certification By Year-End

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today its French subsidiary is on target to achieve a carbon neutral footprint for its existing French data centres by the end of 2020. Interxion France's sustainability plan projects it will remain carbon neutral through 2030 for both existing facilities and future expansion, based on scope 1 and 2 emissions.

This milestone supports Digital Realty's global sustainability commitment to target a 68% reduction in direct emissions and a 24% reduction in indirect emissions by 2030, in line with a 1.5-degree climate change scenario and along with over 1,000 organizations that have committed to reduce emissions through the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Interxion's growing investment in sustainable solutions is especially significant given the growing demand for hybrid IT services in the region. With its expanding enterprise presence, Paris has emerged as one of the leading metros for data gravity intensity worldwide and a hub for digital infrastructure expansion, according to Digital Realty's recently published Data Gravity Index DGx™.

Committed to targeting carbon neutrality since 2014

Interxion France has been working to reduce its carbon footprint since 2014 and was the first major data centre operator in France to purchase electricity from renewable energy sources. On an annual basis, the company procures renewable energy from French-based projects equivalent to its total energy consumption in the country.

The French sustainability milestone is the result of concerted efforts to reduce the energy consumption of the company's data centre infrastructure in France. Between 2014 and 2020, the company reduced its CO 2 /m2 emissions in France by an average of 20% per year, while simultaneously increasing IT capacity available for customers in France by 14% annually.

The company also expects to deploy a new high-efficiency river cooling solution using cold water from a decommissioned coal mine in its MRS2 and MRS3 data centres in Marseille. This innovation is up to 30 times more energy efficient than traditional cooling systems, making Interxion's Marseille data centres among the most efficient in France.

Interxion France: Annual emissions of only 98 kg of CO 2 /m2 of customer IT space

Due to the success of its energy efficiency programme, Interxion France only had to compensate for 2,435 tonnes of CO 2 in 2020, the equivalent of overall scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions from its data centre operations for the year. To reach carbon neutrality by year-end, the company invested in a certified Gold Standard project, which sets specific targets to quantify, certify and maximise the impact of sustainability initiatives.

Interxion is also supporting a reforestation program called Reforest'Action , an organisation that protects, restores and plants new forests around the world, with a goal of planting over 17,000 new trees. Two reforestation sites in France will be included, one in the South and one in Ile-de-France region, in close proximity to Interxion's data centres. The reforestation program will include several local tree species per site, which are adapted to the regional ecology and are resistant to global warming.

"One of the benefits of this approach, which has been underway for many years, is that it allows us to support our clients to achieve their corporate social responsibility objectives by offering them the sustainable solutions they expect," said Fabrice Coquio, managing director of Interxion France. "As a result, we are directly helping to offset our customers' carbon footprint and make their digital activities more environmentally responsible. We are proud to say that Interxion France is on pace to be carbon neutral by year-end 2020, with plans to maintain our carbon neutral status through at least 2030."

