Hughes Positioned as a Challenger in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner and Frost & Sullivan have recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) as a market leader in managed network services and SD-WAN. Under its HughesON™ brand, Hughes has proven its ability to deliver effective managed network services, customer service and satisfaction, as well as advancements in automation – including an industry-first Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) feature that automatically remediates issues at the network edge.

The Gartner November 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services* report recognizes Hughes as a Challenger because of the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision. Hughes is a pioneer of performance optimization technology and continues to lead the industry with innovations like its new AIOps feature and a service delivery platform that combines automation, analytics and customer experience management. Hughes also scored the highest in all five managed network use cases in the November 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services report.

The Frost & Sullivan 2020 Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report rates Hughes a leader in both growth and innovation, ranking among the top three managed SD-WAN providers for growth and acknowledging the company as "…one of the largest managed SD-WAN providers in the North American market." The report further calls out the Hughes advantage in delivering a variety of transport and vendor choices, all optimized on a site-by-site basis.

Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, at Frost & Sullivan, said: "The Hughes AI-Ops feature is significant to the managed SD-WAN market as it improves service quality and reduces customer down time. Further, its partnerships with VMWare and Fortinet solidify Hughes' competitive position, respectively appealing to businesses looking for optimized and secure cloud connectivity and to enterprises seeking security and single platform solutions."

"These recognitions from Gartner and Frost reflect, not just our industry-leading ability to successfully deliver managed network services, but also our commitment at Hughes to going the extra mile to meet our customers' needs," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president at Hughes.

"Our entire team works to tailor enterprise-wide solutions that optimize our customers' distributed networks, applying cutting-edge innovations in network management; and these recognitions underscore the value of both the technology and services we deliver."

For more information about HughesON Managed Network Services, visit https://business.hughes.com/.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services," Ted Corbett, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young, 9 November 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

