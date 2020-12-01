A Trio of Stocks With a Record of Sales and Earnings Growth

Value investors may be interested in the following three securities, as they meet these criteria:

Their price-earnings ratios stand below 20. Their record of earnings and sales generation is consistent. On a per share basis, both earnings and revenue have improved over the past five years, while no losses were posted over this period. These stocks have received positive recommendation ratings from Wall Street sell-side analysts.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

The first stock that makes the cut is Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares (NYSE:BRK.A).

The Omaha, Nebraska-based international conglomerate holding company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 8.6% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) grow by 6.9% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (15.41 as of Monday) has decreased by 0.1% on average per annum over the period in question.

The stock traded at a price of $347,401 per share at close on Monday for a market cap of $536.94 billion and a 52-week range of $239,440 to $352,500. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway Inc does not pay dividends to its shareholders.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $357,550 per share.

Amgen Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

The Thousand Oaks, California-based drug major saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 7.9% and its EPS without NRI grow by 8.7% per year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (18.13 as of Monday) has increased by a 0.4% per year over the observed years.

The stock traded at a price of $224.81 per share at close on Monday for a market cap of $129.26 billion, a 52-week range of $177.05 to $264.97 and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and a score of 9 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $251.78 per share.

British American Tobacco PLC

The third stock that makes the cut is British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

The London-based cigarette manufacturer saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 6.6% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grow by 9.2% per annum over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (9.53 as of Monday) has decreased by 0.5% per annum over the observed period.

The stock traded at a price of $35.85 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $82.25 billion.

GuruFocus assigned the company a rating of 4 out of 10 for its financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $35.10 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

