Sonim Technologies and Acuraflow Announce New Distribution Agreement in Latin America

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today its partnership with Acuraflow to distribute Sonim ultra-rugged devices in Latin America. The partnership will provide field workers in public safety, oil & gas, mining, utilities, manufacturing, and other demanding work enivoronments more ultra-rugged mobility options.

According to Tennyson Reed, CEO, Acuraflow & Bruno Schillig, "Partnering with Sonim allows Acuraflow customers to supply their workers with a robust smartphone that will keep them connected in the most extreme environments."

Every Sonim mobile device is built to meet Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). The RPS consists of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability and were created with more than 10 years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments. In addition, Sonim devices can be rigorously cleaned and sanitized with bleach and isopropyl alcohol as needed to minimize the risk of contamination from COVID-19.

"This new partnership will expand the distribution of Sonim's ultra-rugged mobility solutions throughout Latin America," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager, Sonim Technologies. "We're bringing instrinsicaly safe devices to another part of world that hasn't had access to this kind of technology, and Acuraflow is bridging that gap as a major distributor in Latin America."

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

