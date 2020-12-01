Medicevo Unveils Graphene Face Mask Which Filters 98% Of COVID-19 Particles

CLAYMONT, Del., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicevo Corporation, a subsidiary of Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV), announced the launch and availability of its Graphene Face Mask, which is proven to filter 98% of COVID-19 particles, setting a new safety standard of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) now available on the market. Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask has been rigorously evaluated using the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for Medical Face Masks. The same tests that PPE used in hospitals, and by first responders must pass for use in high-risk situations.

Medicevo infused advanced graphene technology into their face masks to create PPE that is safer than the N95 respirator.

Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask uses a patented production process that implants graphene into the fabric of the mask directly, creating a microscopic sharp-edged netting. When a virus comes in contact with Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask, the graphene netting slices through the virus particle, killing it. The masks are scientifically proven to kill COVID-19 particles and other types of infectious diseases like the seasonal flu, which is key for disease control and prevention.

In order to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in hospitals, PPE must pass tests for flammability, differential pressure, particle filtration efficiency and bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE), and fluid resistance. Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask has passed flammability testing and has scored a 4.2 out of 5 for differential breathability pressure. In addition, the masks scored a 98% BFE and a 96% particle filtration efficiency. The Masks have passed level two for fluid resistance.

"Our collective understanding of COVID-19 has greatly expanded since the start of the pandemic, as well as how to protect ourselves," said Isaac Sutton, president, Medicevo Corporation. "Medicevo has taken the most advanced graphene technology and perfected the process of infusing it into our face mask's fabric to create a PPE that is safer than the N95 respirator, which was widely considered the gold standard of safety until this point."

Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask features four layers of protection. The outer layer comprises high-quality antibacterial, non-woven fabric with strong air permeability but isolates droplets and large particles. The graphene layer and patented plating technology kill more than 99% of viruses and germs. A melt-blown cloth layer creates an isolation and dustproof effect, filtering particles less than 0.3 microns in size. Finally, a skin-friendly inner lining with honeycomb-woven fabric and adjustable ear loops stretch over the wearer's nose and mouth to ensure a secure and airtight fit.

Medicevo is the exclusive distributor of the state-of-the-art Medicevo Graphene Face Mask in the United States and Canada. The mask is available to buy now and comes in sizes for children and adults. One package of five disposable face masks retails for $39.95. Each mask is reusable for up to 15 days.

For more information, or to purchase Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask, visit https://Medicevo.com.

About Medicevo Corporation

Founded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicevo Corporation works to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and communities around the world by creating rapidly available and sustainable medical supplies. Made using a patented production process, Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask is scientifically proven to kill COVID-19 particles and other types of germs and infectious diseases. Built with four layers of protection for the wearer, Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask has been evaluated by the American Society for Testing and Materials standard. Medicevo's Graphene Face Mask provides a Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 98% higher than N95 Masks or other face masks on the market. Medicevo Corporation is a subsidiary of Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV). For more information, visit https://Medicevo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicevo-unveils-graphene-face-mask-which-filters-98-of-covid-19-particles-301182637.html

SOURCE Medicevo Corporation