  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

T. Rowe Price Global Headquarters To Move To Harbor Point

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:TROW +1.06%

Global Headquarters Will Remain in Baltimore and Relocate to Harbor Point in 2024

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2020

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that it has signed a letter of intent for a long-term lease in Harbor Point that will keep its global headquarters in downtown Baltimore. The firm plans to relocate its downtown Baltimore operations in 2024 to two modern, green buildings at Harbor Point that will be constructed to the firm's specifications, allowing it to create customized space that best meets its needs and supports the firm's collaborative culture.

Relocating to Harbor Point will allow the firm to custom design its buildings with a true commitment to sustainability, in a premier location ideally suited to attract and retain top talent. Located between Harbor East and Fell's Point, Harbor Point is a vibrant and growing waterfront neighborhood in downtown Baltimore—with many amenities and services; ample green spaces; views of the harbor; and a campus-like atmosphere that seamlessly blends offices, retail, dining, and fitness options as well as residences and hotels in a dynamic and unique urban hub.

T. Rowe Price has been headquartered in downtown Baltimore since its founding in 1937 and has been in its current location at 100 East Pratt Street since 1975. The new 15-year lease in Harbor Point would cover approximately 450,000 square feet, including a client conference center and an auditorium. Alongside its new headquarters, the firm will retain and continue to invest in its facilities in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The new T. Rowe Price global headquarters will be developed by Beatty Development Group in partnership with Armada Hoffler Properties. Armada Hoffler will also be the general contractor for the project.

QUOTES
William J. Stromberg, President and CEO, T. Rowe Price
"T. Rowe Price is excited to make this commitment—it's an investment in our people, in our clients, and in our community and continues our deep and long-standing connection to the City of Baltimore. In Harbor Point, we will have a vibrant campus-like atmosphere, with top-notch amenities and modern spaces designed to support the collaborative way we work with each other and with our clients."

Michael Beatty, President, Beatty Development Group
"T. Rowe Price is a true Baltimore institution, and their continued commitment to our city is nothing short of inspiring. Our team looks forward to working with T. Rowe Price to create an innovative, state-of-the-art global headquarters at Harbor Point that reflects the core values that the company is so well known for."

Lou Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Armada Hoffler Properties
"Having constructed many of the signature buildings in Baltimore's skyline over the last 25 years, Armada Hoffler is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with Beatty Development Group, and we look forward to building a world-class sustainable global headquarters for T. Rowe Price at Harbor Point."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.30 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-global-headquarters-to-move-to-harbor-point-301182566.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)