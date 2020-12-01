Carnival Corporation Announces Peter Anderson as a Section 16 Named Executive Officer

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced Peter C. Anderson as a Section 16 Named Executive Officer.

As a Named Executive Officer, Anderson is subject to the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act with respect the company's common stock.

Anderson joined Carnival Corporation in August 2019 in a newly created role as the chief ethics and compliance officer.

Anderson oversees the company's ethics and compliance efforts in support of honoring the company's highest responsibility and therefore its top priorities, which include compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and welfare of its guests, the communities it touches and its shipboard and shoreside personnel.

The ethics and compliance commitment within Carnival Corporation involves the collective efforts of the compliance leaders throughout the operating lines, as well as the company's global workforce, and helps advance the company's achievements in environmental performance, safety, health, security and overall compliance.

Anderson is a former federal prosecutor with more than 20 years of experience in corporate compliance.

Prior to joining Carnival Corporation, he served as the head of the White Collar and Compliance Group at the law firm of Beveridge & Diamond, PC. Anderson also led the environmental compliance team on the Volkswagen monitorship.

After studying law at the University of Virginia, Anderson clerked for a federal judge in Charlotte, N.C., before joining the Honor's Program at the Environmental Crimes Section at the United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He later became an Assistant United States Attorney.

After leaving government service, Anderson's law practice involved both reactive defense and proactive compliance counseling services. He was also an adjunct professor at the Charlotte School of Law from 2010-2015, teaching classes in fields including environmental law, corporate compliance, federal criminal law and compliance risk assessments.

Anderson received his Bachelor of Science (summa cum laude) in Environmental Science from Rutgers University.

He was previously board-certified in corporate compliance through the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and is a frequent guest lecturer on a variety of corporate compliance issues and best practices.

