Moore Kuehn Encourages HDS, GV, CLCT and SNSS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: HDS)

A tender offer expiring on December 23rd was commenced by The Home Depot to acquire HD Supply for $56.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

The Goldfield Corporation ( NYSE: GV)

Goldfield has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of First Reserve Fund XIV. Under the proposed transaction, Goldfield shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash per share.

Collectors Universe, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CLCT)

Collectors Universe has agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC. Under the proposed transaction, Collectors Universe shareholders will receive $75.25 in cash per share.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SNSS )

Sunesis has agreed to merge with Viracta Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Sunesis will issue shares of common stock to the owners of Viracta, with current holders of Sunesis common stock controlling only 14% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

