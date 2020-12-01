  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Moore Kuehn Encourages HDS, GV, CLCT and SNSS Investors to Contact Law Firm

December 01, 2020 | About: AMEX:GV +0% NAS:CLCT -0.84% NAS:HDS +0.05% NAS:SNSS -4.72%

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

A tender offer expiring on December 23rd was commenced by The Home Depot to acquire HD Supply for $56.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV)

Goldfield has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of First Reserve Fund XIV. Under the proposed transaction, Goldfield shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash per share.

  • Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT)

Collectors Universe has agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC. Under the proposed transaction, Collectors Universe shareholders will receive $75.25 in cash per share.

  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS)

Sunesis has agreed to merge with Viracta Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Sunesis will issue shares of common stock to the owners of Viracta, with current holders of Sunesis common stock controlling only 14% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-hds-gv-clct-and-snss-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301182843.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


