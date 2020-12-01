Vionic Supports Dress for Success with a Charitable Partnership on Giving Tuesday

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today on Giving Tuesday, Vionic shoes, one of the Caleres brands, kicks off a series of charitable initiatives on behalf of Dress for Success, helping give women returning to the workforce a step up.

On December 1, Vionic will donate one percent of gross sales from vionicshoes.com to benefit the national chapter of Dress for Success, assisting women across the U.S. This will be followed by additional initiatives throughout the 2020 holiday season benefitting Dress for Success' San Francisco chapter. Dress for Success is a global non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence, providing a network of support, professional attire, and personal development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

"Dress for Success is authentic to Vionic's ongoing commitment to getting diverse communities of women 'up on their feet.. With true support, anything is possible. When we feel and look great, wellness happens and empowerment follows. This purpose is what both of our organizations stand for and the partnership is a perfect fit," said Angela Caltagirone, SVP, Global Digital and Brand.

In addition to Giving Tuesday, Vionic Cares is donating 100 pairs of shoes to Dress for Success San Francisco's Professional Women's Group and is again a sponsor of its annual Holiday Soirée, a festive shop, sip, and support mixer that will be held virtually this year. In January Vionic will support Stretch for Success, a women's yoga and active lifestyle event celebrating fitness, family, and financial independence.

Vionic is committed to assisting women and men live their best and healthiest lives from the ground up—focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and inspiring styles. Vionic's fashion-driven brand of supportive footwear combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends.

To learn more about Vionic's charitable giving and community initiatives visit www.vioniccares.com.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 150 cities in nearly 30 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than one million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

