Skookumchuck Wind Facility in Washington is Operational

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the 136-megawatt (MW) Skookumchuck Wind Facility in Lewis and Thurston Counties, Washington, is now operational.

This project, Southern Power's 12th wind facility, is Southern Power's first wind facility in the state and contributes to the company's growing renewable fleet of clean generating assets from California to Maine.

"Skookumchuck Wind Facility is our first wind project in the state of Washington, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation," said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. "The addition of this facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet."

Skookumchuck Wind Facility consists of 38 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas. The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Puget Sound Energy, which will utilize the resource to meet the electricity demand of their Green Direct program customers. Southern Power is the majority owner, and TransAlta Corporation holds a minority ownership position.

Southern Power acquired Skookumchuck Wind Facility in October 2019. Renewable Energy Systems served as the developer and constructor of the site, which created more than 380 jobs at peak construction.

Southern Power's wind portfolio consists of more than 2,115-MW of wind generation. Southern Power's wind facilities are a part of the company's 4,510-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 41 wind and solar facilities operating or under construction.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 50 facilities operating or under development in 13 states with more than 11,920 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

