SunbeamÂ® Introduces GoHeatâ„¢ Cordless Heating Pad to Provide On-the-Go, High-Level Heat Therapy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbeam®, a leader in heat therapy products, is launching the GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad to help relieve pain and treat sore muscles whether at home or on-the-go. The new portable device provides hotter and faster* heat that you can feel in just 30 seconds, without having to stay close to the nearest wall outlet. Heat is clinically proven to relieve pain associated with muscle tension and stress, and now Sunbeam is making it easier to experience targeted pain relief anytime, anywhere.

"From sore muscles after working out to back pain caused by uncomfortable workspaces, everyone experiences their pain differently," said Chris Robins, Business Unit CEO, Appliances & Cookware at Newell Brands. "Our new portable heating pad offers a solution for consumers to customize their relief from anywhere – no longer confined to the couch or restricted by cord length. At Sunbeam, it's our goal to provide the most innovative, safe and convenient options to help people better manage their pain, and our GoHeat™ Cordless delivers on this promise."

The GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad is designed to deliver Sunbeam® Heating Pad-level heat, without the cord.** With three heat settings, the portable device allows users to customize their treatment. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery supports up to four hours of heat therapy with a single charge on the low setting and fits neatly in the pad's side pocket for multitasking while relieving pain.

The 9.5-inch by 12-inch flexible pad stays in place with a removable, adjustable strap that fits up to 55 inches around allowing consumers to target specific areas such as the back, arms, legs and shoulders for pain relief where it's needed most. Both the soft, Micromink pad and the adjustable strap are fully machine-washable for easy care.

Available for $69.99, the Sunbeam® GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad is offered online only at select retailers, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Walgreens.com. A Bonus Quick Charger Accessory, which charges the heating pad in 75 minutes versus 3 hours, can be purchased separately for $19.99. Additionally, a replacement GoHeat™ Battery Accessory is available for $39.99 as a supplementary rechargeable, lithium-ion battery option.

For more information on the Sunbeam® GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad, please visit www.Sunbeam.com.

*Vs. leading single use, heated pain relief solution

**As compared to model 731-500

About Sunbeam

Sunbeam® is a leading manufacturer of health and wellness products, including heating pads and wraps, designed to target hard-to-treat areas of pain, including the back, knee, elbow, arms, and legs. A majority utilize heat therapy, which is clinically proven to relieve pain associated with muscle tension and stress and is a drug-free alternative to traditional pain-relieving medicines. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunbeam® is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sunbeam.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

