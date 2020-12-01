Kimberly-Clark Named by Working Mother as One of the "Top 75 Companies for Executive Women"

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media (WMM) for the fourth consecutive time. WMM and the National Association for Female Executives continue to explore ways to move more women into top positions while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are building an inclusive and diverse workforce where everyone can thrive," said Maria Henry, Chief Financial Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "We are dedicated to cultivating and sustaining an environment where all women have the opportunity and support they need to achieve success in their professional and personal lives – however they choose to define it."

The 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women, published by Working Mother, is the most definitive list of the top U.S. workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss role, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

"Because what gets measured gets done, our Top Companies list stresses the number of women in senior positions," said Betty Spence, President of the National Association for Female Executives. "Most important, we are the only organization that counts women holding revenue-generating operations positions with profit-and-loss responsibility, as those are the jobs that are the path to the top. Companies need to pay attention because that number dropped in the past year, even pre-COVID-19."

Recruiting Diverse Talent and Supporting Employees at Every Stage

Kimberly-Clark's recruitment initiatives include increasing the representation of women and minorities in director-level and above roles, and strengthening the diversity of the talent pipeline across all levels of the company. We also partner with organizations such as Catalyst, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the Network of Executive Women, the Executive Leadership Council and the Society of Women Engineers to share inclusion and diversity-related best practices, and to continue building relationships with diverse associations and universities around the globe.

Kimberly-Clark is committed to developing and promoting innovative policies that support our employees as they balance career and family responsibilities. We bring this to life through our flexible work policy, which empowers our employees to fulfill their job responsibilities in a manner that works best for them. We encourage our employees to create individualized work arrangements that may include flex time, flex locations, job sharing and voluntary reduced hours.

In addition, Kimberly-Clark has a back-up care program to support employees with children. This benefit provides 10 subsidized care visits per year for all eligible employees who need on-demand childcare.

Highlights of WMM's "2020+ Top 75 Companies for Executive Women"

The 2020+ Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics that include female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. Highlights from all respondents are on the Working Mother Media website.

The application, based on 2019 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women, and how many employees take advantage of them – plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based CEO and at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM) is a strategic professional services firm that partners with leading companies to build inclusive talent strategies by providing the tools needed to maximize the business benefits of DE&I. With four decades of expertise in what drives cultures of equity and belonging, powered by a research-based, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, WMM continues to champion a more equitable future. To learn more, visit workingmother.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

