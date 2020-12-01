  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:BMRN -0.2%

- Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 2 at 3:00pm ET

- 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3 at 2:40pm ET

PR Newswire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301182457.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


