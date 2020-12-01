Husqvarna is transforming commercial turf care with new 50 000 m2 robotic solution

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna is launching a game changing robotic solution for commercial turf care management. The new Husqvarna CEORA platform is a revolutionary autonomous turf care solution for grass areas of up to 50 000 m2. The high performing, low noise and zero emission* Husqvarna CEORA mows autonomously and systematically within virtual boundaries.

Husqvarna is taking the commercial turf industry into the next era. The first commercial petrol-driven ride on mower was invented in 1902 but now there is a better way. Husqvarna is shaping great experiences enabling everyone to safely enjoy green spaces without the machine noise or pollution. With Husqvarna CEORA public and commercial landowners, sports field managers and golf course owners can automize lawnmowing while staff can be redeployed to focus on more value adding tasks. "This is an industry game changer marking the start of a new era in commercial turf care management", says Valentin Dahlhaus, Vice President at Husqvarna.

Launching Husqvarna CEORA

Husqvarna is the pioneer of robotic turf care and has since 1995 changed the way how millions of homeowners mow their lawns with the iconic Husqvarna Automower® robotic mower. Husqvarna CEORA is a robotic mower designed specifically for demanding professional applications delivering a first class result in a cost efficient and safe way with low noise and zero emissions*. Husqvarna CEORA operates fully independent within a defined area. The systematic mowing technology offers cuts in parallel paths. One machine can cover areas up to 50 000 m2. Utilizing the leading-edge Husqvarna EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system that delivers an accuracy of 2-3 centimetres, the new Husqvarna CEORA gives the user a new level of flexibility and performance. The EPOS technology allows operation without physical wires enabling quick digital redefinitions of the work area to accommodate industry leading flexible use of the lawn and aerating and scarifying without risking to damage wires.

A new era of turf care

During recent years, Husqvarna has introduced several digital solutions and robotic mowers that move the commercial turf care industry forward with, for example, Husqvarna Fleet Services, Automower® Club solution, Husqvarna Automower® 550 EPOS and Husqvarna Automower® 535 AWD. The new Husqvarna CEORA is Husqvarna's first step addressing fast, large-scale systematic mowing but it is a future proof, scalable platform. In the future, it can be further tailored to specific needs, by adding accessories like, for example, lawn striper, fairway deck or line painter and can be paired with other robotic mowers allowing the operator instant and continuous digital monitoring and control of multiple units. This is simply a holistic solution for green space professionals who want to systematise mowing to deliver exceptional turf quality while freeing up time for other tasks. More details about the new Husqvarna CEORA will be presented during summer 2021 and mowers will start shipping to customers from early 2022.

Valentin Dahlhaus, Vice President, Husqvarna commented: "We are transforming the turf care with this innovative, high performance and reliable turf care solution. The entire 55-acre Great Lawn in Central Park can be managed by five Husqvarna CEORA, working 24/7. Everything is digitally monitored and controlled at your fingertips."

* Zero emission means no direct emissions during use.



Link to video:

https://youtu.be/inBI6KrCLPo



For additional information, please contact

Valentin Dahlhaus, Vice President, CSU Green Space Professionals;

+46 8 738 9661



Johan Andersson, Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

[email protected]; +46 702 100 451

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and automatic chain-break on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 12,000 employees in 40 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-is-transforming-commercial-turf-care-with-new-50-000-m-2--robotic-solution,c3247054

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3247054/1342604.pdf Husqvarna CEORA https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/husqvarna-ceora-2,c2856050 Husqvarna Ceora 2 https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/husqvarna-ceora,c2856051 Husqvarna Ceora https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/husqvarna-ceora-3,c2856052 Husqvarna Ceora 3 https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/husqvarna-ceora-4,c2856053 Husqvarna Ceora 4

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-is-transforming-commercial-turf-care-with-new-50-000-m2-robotic-solution-301182831.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB