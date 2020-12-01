Dressage Extensions Implements GiftNow® to Optimize Online Gift Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Commerce , today announced that Dressage Extensions, a sister brand of Dover Saddlery , the largest equestrian omnichannel retailer in the United States, deployed GiftNow® on its e-commerce platform to further enhance and simplify the gift shopping experience. GiftNow transforms Dressage Extensions ' digital gifting experience by delivering an easy, stress-free way to shop for and customize the gifting of gift cards. Recipients can also enjoy shopping over 8,500 European-influenced equestrian dressage products specifically curated for horse and rider performance in the dressage discipline.

Dover Saddlery extended the GiftNow platform to Dressage Extensions, based on the adoption and success over the past year that Dover Saddlery has experienced with their e-commerce platform. With the pandemic's onset, the company recognized that many riders depend on Dover Saddlery products for horse health and provide quality equipment. The company quickly pivoted, increasing the focus on its e-commerce platform to ensure customers had what they needed to care for their horses and continue to enjoy their equestrian lifestyle. With the understanding that the digital gifting experience is just as important as the experience of buying merchandise for one's self, Dover Saddlery enabled customers to gift in a new way. Over the Mother's Day holiday, GiftNow was a winning formula, helping Dover Saddlery increase sales 10% compared to last year and experience 74% growth in gifting. With the addition of GiftNow to the Dressage Extensions brand, the two companies are helping to ensure an optimal gifting experience for all of their customers.

"We are delighted with GiftNow's value to Dover Saddlery and are thrilled to extend our partnership with Loop Commerce to Dressage Extensions," said Dana Springfield, vice president of marketing, Dover Saddlery. "Adding GiftNow to Dressage Extensions was easy and required minimal effort. We're looking forward to enjoying the many benefits made possible by GiftNow, including lower cart abandonment, increased incremental sales, improved customer acquisition, and reduced returns and shipping costs."

Gift giving is an integral part of Dressage Extensions' customers' desire to express love, gratitude, and joy. Whether it's celebrating a birthday, showing affection, making holiday wishes come true, or 'just because,' Dressage Extensions is delivering highly personalized experiences when gifting and receiving gift cards or products such as innovative riding apparel for training or show, custom boots, bits and tack from the finest sources, and accessories to accentuate personal style. GiftNow enables thoughtfully designed, customized and data-driven digital gift experiences that add significant value during this often overlooked but essential part of the customer journey.

GiftNow is a holistic gifting solution for consumers, businesses, and merchants. By recognizing gifting as a complex, interconnected system, understanding gift shopping as a unique customer journey distinct from self-shopping, and considering the needs and desires of both gifters and recipients, GiftNow creates thoughtfully designed gifting experiences that add value every step of the way. For Dressage Extensions' customers who prefer to gift merchandise, they no longer need to worry about choosing the correct size, color, or style, or knowing the correct shipping address. GiftNow delights the recipient by allowing them to virtually unwrap their gift and then personalize it by choosing their preferences. The recipient can also instantly exchange an item for their perfect gift – before it ships. Dressage Extensions customers may also choose to send a digital gift card that they can personalize with a written or video message.

"We're excited to expand the GiftNow relationship with Dover Saddlery to their Dressage Extensions sister brand," said Jenn Muller, CMO of Loop Commerce. "The unique GiftNow digital gifting experience, customized to match Dressage Extensions' specialty brand, eliminates the hurdles in the gift shopper's conversion path. Shoppers can gift with confidence and ease, and recipients get precisely the gift they want."

About Dressage Extensions

Since 1982, Dressage Extensions, a subsidiary of Dover Saddlery®, has been Partners in Performance for dressage riders across the United States. The family-owned and operated Company headquartered in Moorpark, Calif., was established to provide European-influenced products specifically for dressage horses and riders at all levels, from training to FEI. The Company's Moorpark store and contact center are staffed with knowledgeable dressage riders available to help customers find a perfect solution to a challenge or design customized products. Dressage Extensions is a proud sponsor of the United States Dressage Federation and their group member organizations who champion the success of the sport.

For more information and to shop online, visit https://www.dressageextensions.com .

About Loop Commerce

GiftNow, from Synchrony's Loop Commerce, is a holistic Gift Experience ManagementTM (GXM) solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's purpose-built GXM platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email or text. Recipients can exchange or modify the gift on their device before it ships. GiftNow enables memorable experiences that benefit gift givers and recipients, as well as corporate gifting programs, premium specialty and department retailers, and direct to consumer brands.

For more information, please visit www.giftnow.com

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

