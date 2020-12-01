Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys KE Holdings Inc, Staar Surgical Co, iQIYI Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Aptiv PLC, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Investment company Elephas Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys KE Holdings Inc, Staar Surgical Co, iQIYI Inc, Youdao Inc, Chindata Group Holdings, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Aptiv PLC, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Elephas Investment Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEKE, STAA, IQ, CD, AMWL, SUMO,

BEKE, STAA, IQ, CD, AMWL, SUMO, Added Positions: TSLA, DAO,

TSLA, DAO, Reduced Positions: GDX,

GDX, Sold Out: GOLD, APTV, SPCE, MRNA, GM, LYFT, NUGT, CRNC, SRNE, ACMR, DQ, LLNW, FTAC,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 739,610 shares, 65.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,573,257 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 10,000 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 120,500 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.84% Youdao Inc (DAO) - 160,000 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.67%

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.81%. The holding were 1,573,257 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 174,600 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Youdao Inc by 397.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.73 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75.