Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF,

Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2020Q3, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 241 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VNLA, RDVY, PYPL, REGN, FTCS, UNH, JPST, ALXN, ALKS, LHX, FISV, SNOW, CMCSA, IAG, PNW, TSLA, TMO, FDX, NOK, GS, GOLD, V, ADBE, SLQD, SILJ, COST, FBND, VUG, NEE, DOCU, BHP, TJX, MKC, EMR, EXC, FIS, GKOS, FTNT, SMG, SYY, BABA, PHO, MDLZ, KL, PKW, WTRG, HALO, DOW, MOAT, ESPO, AVY, UL, IVW, CDNS, ENTG, TOTL, PH, PNC, CCJ, BIF, SACH,
- Added Positions: VZ, AMZN, VIG, XLI, D, SLV, BMY, HON, BAC, LMT, IEI, PFE, CSCO, VBR, PG, IBM, DIS, ZM, ERIC, VCIT, CVX, IAU, MA, WMT, FE, T, MRK, MO, GSK, NVDA, GLD, WM, BIV, AMGN, BRK.B, INTC, BSV, VTIP, JNJ, LLY, MDT, AEP, MCD, SPY, ASML, ARKW, DUK, FB, HD, QQQ, IQLT, PTC, PEP, CTSH, XOM, SO, SBUX, VPU, CRSP, AMD, BX, CVS, KO, ICLN, ITA, ORCL, PEG, RESN, SPAB, GDXJ, ABBV, GOOGL, CAT, PPL, VB, ZBH, ABT, AEM, GOOG, ABC, GIS, IRM, TIP, IVV, QCOM, ROK, HIX, FAX, BST, ICE, NVTA, DVY, AGG, EEM, IJH, IBB, MTUM, BOND, XLU, VYM, NCV, LEO, BA, EPD, GAB, JPS, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, BIL, SHY, MSFT, TGT, KMB, AAPL, WFC, JPM, PAYX, CL, FDN, USMV, GDX, XLNX, MMM, GILD, VTI, XLF, VEU, VWO, K, BND, VCSH, VT, BR, XLK, FTEC, FDM, ITOT, VGSH, RSP, AMT, PFF, STNG, ADP, SCHM, MINT, UPS, XLY, IXUS, MUB,
- Sold Out: SCHR, RTX, CIEN, NVS, ETN, IEF, TFC, XLE, IGSB, STT, MBB, ILMN, DBX, SPLV, SCHO, WKHS, GE, VEON,
For the details of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's stock buys and sells, go to
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,720 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,667 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 48,603 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.62%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,515 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 735 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.84%
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 41,092 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,914 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $216.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $521.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,206 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $345.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 48,603 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3195.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,216 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 110.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,704 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 73.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,207 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 114.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,078 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 79.51%. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.37%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 11,414 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.7%. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 18,416 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 19,080 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 73.62%. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $177.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 1,295 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 41.7%. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 3,146 shares as of 2020-09-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.94%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 10,840 shares as of 2020-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d.
