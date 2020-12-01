  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tao Capital Management LP Buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Tesla Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: MDGL +1.03% TPIC +5.62% PLTR -6.22%

Investment company Tao Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Tao Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tao Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tao+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tao Capital Management LP
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,601,876 shares, 42.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 1,231,958 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 175,000 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.39%
  4. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 51,396 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 70,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.78 and $124.21, with an estimated average price of $108.63. The stock is now traded at around $117.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 51,396 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,285 shares as of 2020-09-30.



