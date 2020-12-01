Tao Capital Management LP Buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Tesla Inc

Investment company Tao Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Tao Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Tao Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,601,876 shares, 42.36% of the total portfolio.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 1,231,958 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 175,000 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.39%
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 51,396 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 70,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.78 and $124.21, with an estimated average price of $108.63. The stock is now traded at around $117.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 51,396 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,285 shares as of 2020-09-30.
