Wealth Alliance Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF

December 01, 2020 | About: IEFA +2.33% IVE +1.01% GILD +1.39% PFE +2.43% PM +0% CCI +0.78% ESGU +1.11% WMT -0.4% ISRG +0.38% PANW +0.32% LSTR +0.15% S +0%

Investment company Wealth Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Walmart Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance. As of 2020Q3, Wealth Alliance owns 313 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Alliance
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,455 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,398 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,974 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 15,467 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,489 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $84.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,425 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $727.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 461 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $294.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Wealth Alliance initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 287.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 63,795 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 158.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,554 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 129.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,735 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,078 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $75.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,004 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Wealth Alliance added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $169.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.



