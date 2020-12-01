  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Braves Group

December 01, 2020 | About: PSTH +1.06% DGNR.U +0% PLTR -6.22% GDX +3.06% BATRK +3.76% ALLY +4.03% IHRT +2.76%

New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Braves Group, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 3,591,138 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.53%
  2. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 358,000 shares, 32.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38%
  3. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 35,830,285 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.73%
  4. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 750,000 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) - 378,491 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Sold Out: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5.



