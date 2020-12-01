  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
International Biotechnology Trust Plc Buys Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sells Immunomedics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Zogenix Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: NBIX -0.32% ACAD -0.09% BHVN -2.52% XLRN +0.84% BMRN -0.2% SRPT +3.05% IOVA +5.26% PTGX -3.48% AUPH -2.63% MRSN +1.16%

Investment company International Biotechnology Trust Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Zogenix Inc, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Biotechnology Trust Plc. As of 2020Q3, International Biotechnology Trust Plc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/international+biotechnology+trust+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 389,000 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
  2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 221,800 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.64%
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 321,284 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  4. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 486,000 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.34%
  5. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 247,584 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.41%
New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.19 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 109.64%. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $94.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 221,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 486,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 205.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 137,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 294.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 247,584 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $144.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.

Sold Out: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sold Out: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.



