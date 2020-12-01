Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, GLOBAL X FDS

Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Nottingham Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 121 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EZU, VRP, ESGE, MINT, SMMU, LDUR, SPMD, MGK, JPM, VOO, SPLG, AMZN, XBI, V, INTC, SLV, IYH, SCHA, PRFZ, ACWV, BBN, SBUX, HD, CHD, NAD, SYNC,
- Added Positions: XLU, EFAV, IBB, IEFA, IXJ, GSY, JPST, IVW, VGLT, IEMG, IJR, MSFT, TOTL, TIP, PG, SRVR, GOOG, GLDM, BRK.B, MTB, JNJ, COST, BSCM, VIG, SPIB, QQQ, GOOGL, SCZ, PFF, SUSB, ITOT, GE, VZ, VO, ESGU,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, SPYG, BOTZ, KWEB, IWF, IJH, IPAY, KBWB, VGIT, BSCL, ESGD, XLF, IWD, IAU, FLOT, IEF, HDV, EEMV, MA, GLD, EMLC, SRLN, FAST, EFA, SPSM, SPY, ACWX, VNQ, DIS,
- Sold Out: SJNK, XLK, OLED, EMM, RTX, ELR, OTIS, TDIV,
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 995,811 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,021,421 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 136,028 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,261,938 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 749,030 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 194,687 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 179,005 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 100,105 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,878 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,114 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $102.2, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 111.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 254,701 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 504,686 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $146.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 61,698 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.56%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 108,026 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,670 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,662 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8.Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $147.09 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $170.47.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
