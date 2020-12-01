Jet Capital Investors L P Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Exelon Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, BorgWarner Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Jet Capital Investors L P (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, National General Holdings Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells Exelon Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Fannie Mae during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jet Capital Investors L P. As of 2020Q3, Jet Capital Investors L P owns 29 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KSU, NGHC, GDX,

KSU, NGHC, GDX, Added Positions: DD, DELL, HHC, TCO, SIGA,

DD, DELL, HHC, TCO, SIGA, Reduced Positions: BWA, WLTW, FNMAS.PFD, MIC, CCO, GLD,

BWA, WLTW, FNMAS.PFD, MIC, CCO, GLD, Sold Out: EXC, AMTD, FPAC, SCHW, NFIN, WSC,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 450,000 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Aon PLC (AON) - 273,000 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 215,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 700,000 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.33% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 430,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.33%

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $188.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 258.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 79.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in Taubman Centers Inc by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97.