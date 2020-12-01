Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

Investment company Acorns Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IXUS, AGG, IJH, ISTB, IJR,

IXUS, AGG, IJH, ISTB, IJR, Added Positions: VOO, GBIL, BIL, JPST, SHV, CORP,

VOO, GBIL, BIL, JPST, SHV, CORP, Reduced Positions: VEA, VB, LQD, SHY, VNQ, VWO,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 4,241,360 shares, 43.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.69% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 11,709,639 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,602,626 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,077,995 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 3,539,432 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.67%. The holding were 11,709,639 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 3,602,626 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $218.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 1,077,995 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 3,539,432 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,296,228 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $336.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.08%. The holding were 4,241,360 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.44 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $115.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2020-09-30.