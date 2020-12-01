  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

December 01, 2020 | About: VOO +1.3% CORP +0.17% IXUS +2.21% AGG -0.32% IJH +0.97% ISTB -0.03% IJR +0.82%

Investment company Acorns Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acorns Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorns+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acorns Advisers, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 4,241,360 shares, 43.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.69%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 11,709,639 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,602,626 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,077,995 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 3,539,432 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.67%. The holding were 11,709,639 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 3,602,626 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $218.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 1,077,995 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 3,539,432 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,296,228 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $336.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.08%. The holding were 4,241,360 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.44 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $115.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2020-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Acorns Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

