Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Sells Square Inc, Dropbox Inc

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Square Inc, Dropbox Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2020Q3, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, AZPN, BFAM, MSFT,

U, AZPN, BFAM, MSFT, Sold Out: SQ, DBX,

For the details of SCHF (GPE), LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schf+%28gpe%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,924,800 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 5,019,340 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,427,300 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 998,500 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Vroom Inc (VRM) - 1,838,704 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $152.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.51%. The holding were 5,019,340 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.06 and $132.61, with an estimated average price of $113.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 306,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 208,750 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.