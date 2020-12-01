  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Sells Square Inc, Dropbox Inc

December 01, 2020 | About: U +1.92% AZPN +0.48% BFAM -0.17% MSFT +0.84% SQ -2.24% DBX +0.7%

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Square Inc, Dropbox Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2020Q3, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHF (GPE), LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,924,800 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Unity Software Inc (U) - 5,019,340 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,427,300 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 998,500 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vroom Inc (VRM) - 1,838,704 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $152.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.51%. The holding were 5,019,340 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.06 and $132.61, with an estimated average price of $113.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 306,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 208,750 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.



